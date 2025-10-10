“An Away Day with a difference”: East Midlands paediatric registrars spend day volunteering for children’s charity

A team of paediatric registrars from hospitals across the East Midlands have enjoyed a day of volunteering at UK children’s charity Over The Wall Camp.

The 26 registrars chose to support the charity, based at the former Ockbrook School in Derbyshire, for their annual staff team-building and wellbeing Away Day. They cleared and cleaned one of the former school buildings and packed up ‘Seriously Fun Boxes’ of activities for the charity’s online programme, Camp in the Cloud.

Sally McCluskie, Over The Wall Camp’s Clinical and Recruitment Director, explained the difference the team made:

“The registrars were absolutely fantastic. They were enthusiastic, got fully stuck in, and worked incredibly hard.

“They helped to organise a building that will be our temporary, yet fully functional, clinical space. Their support has saved us countless hours of work and brought us a big step closer to supporting children and families when they come to camp here next summer. This is a vital step while we continue fundraising for a purpose-built clinical centre.”

Glenn Foster, Assistant Camp Director (Programming), also organised for volunteers to pack Camp in the Cloud activity boxes, ready to post out to families next month.

“Not all children and families can attend a residential camp, so we bring the magic and mischief of camp to them!

“The volunteers helped pull together the activity materials, games, and goodies that we send to families to do together in the safety of their own home. It’s given them a real insight into our activity programmes and was a big help to us.”

Rachel Whittaker, ST7 Paediatric Registrar, one of the Away Day organisers, said:

“This was an 'Away Day' with a difference for us. The team really enjoyed themselves and the opportunity to learn about the charity. They valued contributing to a really deserving cause and loved the team building and volunteering activities.

“This was the first opportunity for a number of us to find out more about how the charity operates and to find out about potential volunteering opportunities here in the future.”

Qualified doctors, nurses, and paramedics play a critical role at Over The Wall Camp residential camps, providing safe and effective care for each child, whilst joining in the mischief and magic of camp.

Sally continued: "Our camps rely on Clinical Volunteers, but they can be difficult to recruit as many are already stretched and overworked. By considering volunteering themselves and encouraging other colleagues to get involved, the registrars are helping us build the clinical team we need to run safe, high-quality camps.

“It’s also very important for us to link with local hospitals and to explain how to refer children to our services. Children travel from all over the country to attend our camps, so strong local partnerships are essential to ensure seamless care if a child becomes unwell and needs hospital treatment.”

For more information about Over The Wall Camp, head to www.otw.org.uk