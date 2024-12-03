An amazing £13,000 and counting raised from a sell out Jingle Bell Jog
With a sea of Santa’s taking over the town, they kicked off the holiday season in style, running to support a vital local cause, raising over £13,000 for Blythe House Hospice!
Rachel Gee, Events Manager at Blythe House Hospice, shared her excitement:"We were absolutely thrilled by the amazing turnout for our 2024 SELL OUT Jingle Bell Jog! We’re so grateful to our incredible community of supporters who made this event such a success - whether they ran the 5km race, the 700m fun run, or cheered from the sidelines. A huge thank you to our generous headline sponsor, iBottles and to Lhoist for sponsoring the medals; Buxton Water for keeping our runners hydrated; Up and Running Sheffield for gifting race numbers; High Peak 1, Castleton Brass Band, Andrea and Dave, and Accidental Fitness for providing the entertainment and making the day unforgettable!"
The event wasn’t just about festive fun; it was filled with heartwarming moments as many participants ran in memory of loved ones. One participant shared: “Running the Jingle Bell Jog is just one way I can support the incredible work of Blythe House Hospice”
Don’t miss your chance to join next year’s must-attend festive event! Be a super early bird and register today for our 2025 Jingle Bell Jog for just £10 — available until the 14th of December, 2024. Secure your spot now at www.jinglebelljog.org.uk