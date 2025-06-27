Ambitious plans by Chesterfield school could give students chance to experience life as it was during a 'blackout' in wartime Britain

Mary Swanwick Primary School in Old Whittington has come up with a brilliant idea to use the old World War II bomb shelters on their site to create a museum and educational community asset.

Headteacher, Katie Parr, invited local MP, Toby Perkins, along to look around the shelters and discuss the plans.

Toby Perkins said, “I think this is a fantastic idea and will be adding my support to any funding applications that the school submit. The development of these shelters into a museum-style community asset would provide a fantastic learning opportunity for schools right across Chesterfield, as well as an interesting piece of local history for the people across Chesterfield to enjoy.”

The proposals are in very early stages and will require funding from the Heritage Lottery or other sources. If the plans did go ahead, they would provide children and the community with a chance to experience what it was like during an air raid in wartime Britain. The school have already received positive feedback to the idea from parents and the local community.

Toby and headteacher, Katie Parr, in one of the shelters

Headteacher, Ms Parr, said, “We are hoping to breathe life in to this piece of local history in order to create a resource for the local community, and local schools to enjoy. In the current climate, it is extremely challenging to provide rich experiences for children beyond the school gates so we would love to be able to provide something educational for local children to visit at just the cost of public transport to Old Whittington. We are working with our Academy Trust to seek Lottery Heritage Funding to bring our dreams into fruition.