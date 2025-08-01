Amber Valley parks win national awards once again

Belper River Gardens

Eight parks and green spaces across Amber Valley have once again been officially recognised as some of the very best in the country, after each was awarded a prestigious Green Flag Award for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Flag Awards are the international quality mark for well-managed parks and green spaces.

All eight Amber Valley sites have successfully retained their status, marking another proud year for the borough and giving Amber Valley the joint highest number of Green Flag Awards in the East Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several of the sites have held Green Flag status for more than a decade, with Crossley Park in Ripley first receiving the award back in 2007.

Raising the flag at Crossley Park, Ripley

Together, these eight sites reflect the council’s commitment to providing high-quality, accessible parks, open spaces and nature reserves. The award-winning sites are:

• Belper Cemetery – Green Flag holder since 2014

• Belper Parks – since 2008

• Belper River Gardens – since 2011

Heanor Memorial Park

• Crays Hill Recreation Ground, Swanwick – since 2012

• Crossley Park, Ripley – since 2007

• Heanor Memorial Park – since 2012

• Pennytown Ponds Local Nature Reserve, Somercotes – since 2011

The dedicated landscape team celebrating Green Flag success at Crossley Park, Ripley, alongside Richard Hodgkinson, Open Spaces Officer, and Councillor Amina Burslem from Amber Valley Borough Council.

• Riddings Park – since 2016

The awards are a testament to the consistent efforts of the teams who manage these spaces and ensure they meet the nationally recognised standards year after year, so that residents and visitors alike can continue to enjoy them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Amina Burslem, Cabinet Member for Communities, Street Pride and Wellbeing, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see eight of our green spaces once again recognised with Green Flag Awards.

“I’d like to thank our parks team for the pride and care they put into looking after these sites. This recognition is a credit to their hard work throughout the year.

“Our parks are used and loved by people of all ages, and we know how important they are for wellbeing, social connection and time outdoors. These spaces are at the heart of our communities - places to relax, exercise and enjoy nature – and we’re delighted to see them celebrated nationally.

“With the summer holidays now here, it’s the perfect time to get out and explore your local park. Each of our Green Flag sites offers something different – from peaceful gardens to exciting play areas – and they’re brilliant, free places to enjoy with the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Valley’s eight award-winning sites are among more than 2,250 parks and green spaces across the UK to achieve Green Flag status in 2025, recognised nationally and internationally as the benchmark for quality.

Paul Todd MBE, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, added: “Congratulations to everyone involved in Amber Valley who have worked tirelessly to ensure that these eight sites meet the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like those in Amber Valley make the country a healthier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, the eight sites in Amber Valley are vital green spaces for communities in Derbyshire to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis they provide free and safe spaces for families to socialise. They also offer important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

For more information about Amber Valley’s parks and open spaces, visit: www.ambervalley.gov.uk/parksandgardens