Amber Valley Borough Council to mark Covid-19 Day of Reflection with commemorative benches

Amber Valley Borough Council has installed four commemorative ‘Daffodil’ benches across the borough in recognition of the Covid-19 Day of Reflection on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Installed in some of the borough’s most peaceful locations, these benches offer a special place for remembrance and quiet reflection. They can be found at Alfreton Welfare Recreation Ground, Belper River Gardens, Charles Hill in Loscoe, and Crossley Park in Ripley - each chosen for their tranquil surroundings and accessibility to the community.

Each bench features an engraved plaque with the inscription: “This bench was installed for the 2025 Covid-19 Day of Reflection. May it offer a place for reflection and remembrance, in memory of all those we lost during the Covid-19 pandemic – they are never forgotten. Scan the QR code to view our online Book of Remembrance.”

The QR code directs visitors to an online Book of Remembrance, where residents can leave personal messages in memory of loved ones.

The daffodil, a symbol of renewal and new beginnings, is at the heart of these benches. Blooming each spring, daffodils represent resilience and the promise of brighter days - just as these benches serve as a lasting reminder of the strength of our communities and the lives we will never forget. Their distinctive and elegant design sets them apart from standard council benches, offering a unique space for residents to pause, reflect, and remember.

The benches were officially installed ahead of the Covid-19 Day of Reflection, and on Friday 7 March, a gathering was held to mark their significance. The Mayor of Amber Valley, accompanied by the Mayoress, was joined by the Deputy Mayor, fellow town Mayors, the Leader and Deputy Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, and the Chief Executive of the Council. Together, they visited the sites, pausing for a moment of reflection to acknowledge the impact of the pandemic and the importance of these benches as lasting places of remembrance and solace.

Speaking about the significance of the benches, the Mayor of Amber Valley, Councillor Paul Lobley BEM, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic deeply affected our communities, and it’s important that we continue to honour those we lost. Gathering at these benches was a deeply moving experience. They serve as a quiet and lasting tribute to those we lost, offering a space for people to pause, reflect, and remember in their own way. We hope they will become places of comfort and connection for our community for years to come."

Echoing this sentiment, the Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, said: "These benches are more than just a tribute - they are a place where people can take a moment for themselves, whether to remember a loved one, reflect on the challenges we’ve faced, or simply find a sense of peace. The pandemic impacted all of our lives in different ways, and we hope these benches will offer comfort to anyone who visits, knowing they stand in memory of those we lost and as a quiet reminder of the strength of our community."

From left: Cllr Cox - Mayor of Ripley, Janette Lobley - Mayoress of Amber Valley, Cllr Paul Lobley BEM - Mayor of Amber Valley, Cllr Emmas-Williams – Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, Simon Gladwin – Chief Executive of Amber Valley Borough Council.

Amber Valley Borough Council is proud to support the Covid-19 Day of Reflection, ensuring our communities have a meaningful way to commemorate this chapter in our shared history.

For further details or to visit the Book of Remembrance, please visit www.ambervalley.gov.uk/covid19reflection