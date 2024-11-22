Amber Valley Borough Council supports White Ribbon Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amber Valley Borough Council is proud to support White Ribbon Day 2024, a vital campaign aimed at preventing violence against women and girls.

White Ribbon UK is the leading charity engaging men and boys to end gender-based violence and build a culture of respect where all women and girls can live free from fear of violence or harassment.

The day is marked annually on November 25th and highlights the important role that men and boys play in creating positive cultural change. By addressing harmful attitudes and behaviours—such as everyday sexism and misogyny—violence can be prevented before it starts. White Ribbon UK’s message is clear: It Starts with Men. Men can make a significant difference by standing up for gender equality and challenging harmful behaviours, helping to create safer, more inclusive spaces for everyone.

Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, said: “We are proud to support White Ribbon Day and its essential message. Everyone has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. This campaign is a reminder that we all play a role in making our communities safer and more understanding.

“To put this campaign into context, 70% of women in the UK have experienced sexual harassment in public, and 1.4 million women have experienced domestic abuse in 2023. We must do everything we can to highlight this issue and end this awful abuse.

“I will be wearing my White Ribbon with pride, alongside my fellow councillors, to show our collective commitment to being allies in ending violence against women and girls.” The White Ribbon Day campaign encourages individuals to wear the White Ribbon every day to help spark important conversations around men’s violence against women and girls and to show their commitment to being allies in creating safer communities.

Amber Valley Borough Council is committed to building a community rooted in respect, equality, and safety for everyone. We work closely with local charities and support services to promote safety and provide resources for those affected by violence. We will continue to support these vital services to ensure everyone in Amber Valley can access the help they need. By standing with White Ribbon UK, we aim to inspire action and emphasise the importance of allyship in ending violence against women and girls.

To find out more about White Ribbon Day and how you can get involved, visit www.whiteribbon.org.uk