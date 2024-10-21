Alicia Kearns MP sees Severn Trent investment firsthand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Stamford has toured two of Severn Trent’s sewage treatment works to see firsthand the investment that the company is making to improve river health in the area.

Ms Kearns visited the Langham and Ashwell sewage treatment works where she was given a tour of the wastewater treatment process and saw the delivery of a programme of investment to improve the quality of the treated water which is returned to the environment.

Alicia Kearns MP said: “It was very interesting to see the work Severn Trent is delivering to improve the ecological health of waterways in our region.

“We’re fortunate in our region to have beautiful waterways, and ensuring they are in good health is exceedingly important to our communities. I was glad to be updated on how Severn Trent is working to honour its commitments to improve river health and is investing in improvements to our local sewage infrastructure.”

Alex Mackenzie, Waste Water Recycling Lead at Severn Trent said: “These two treatment works serve thousands of customers in the local area. The investment across both sites is varied, including delivery of new biological treatment processes and delivery of new assets that will ensure we will continue to protect the watercourses from harm and make it ready to meet the predicted growth in the catchment in future years.”

For more on Severn Trent’s work to protect the environment, visit: stwater.co.uk/get-river-positive.