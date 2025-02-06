Alfreton’s heritage set to be conserved thanks to a £85,310 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund

Members of the Alfreton and District Heritage Trust.

The rich history of a leading Derbyshire town is set to be secured for future generations.

The Alfreton and District Heritage Trust have successfully received a £85,310 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to explore and preserve the built and natural heritage of their town.

Alfreton’s heritage, centred around the historic Rodgers Lane Cemetery Chapel and its associated Heritage Centre, is a crucial element of the town’s identity. The chapel, which has stood since 1891, houses a remarkable collection of local artefacts, documents, and photographs that together tell the story of the area’s past. This project aims to deepen the connection between the community and its heritage through extensive research and educational activities.

The funding will enable the trust to research the built heritage of the town, delve into the lives of those buried in the cemetery, and learn more about the cemetery’s natural surroundings. In particular, the project will explore the influence of the Palmer Morewood family on the town's development. Additionally, the creation of podcasts, oral histories, walk trails, and a portable exhibition will enhance public engagement and accessibility.

John Rayson, Secretary of the Alfreton and District Heritage Trust said: : “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we can now expand our efforts to protect and share Alfreton’s heritage in innovative and inclusive ways.”

Founded in 1984, the Alfreton and District Heritage Trust has been at the forefront of preserving and promoting the heritage of Alfreton and its surrounding areas. The Trust operates the Heritage Centre in Rodgers Lane Cemetery Chapel, providing a vital resource for education and engagement with local history.