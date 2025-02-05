Aldi recruiting staff across Derbyshire – with managers earning up to £67,315

Published 5th Feb 2025
Aldi is recruiting for over 20 jobs across Derbyshire, paying at least £12.40 for store assistants and up to £67,315 for managers.

The German discount giant currently has roles up for grabs in Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Bakewell, Heanor, Buxton , Ashbourne, Belper, lkeston, Long Eaton and Somercotes.

Store assistants can earn £12.40 - £13.35 per hour, cleaners £12 per hour, assistant store managers £37,585 - £44,310 and managers up to £67,315.

Aldi, now the UK’s fourth largest supermarket with over 1,000 stores across the UK and a “multi award-winning employer”, boasts of “competitive pay and great working environments.”

The chain first arrived in the UK in 1990 offering “no frills” shopping with low overheads and budget pricing and has become one of Britain’s fastest growing supermarkets, employing 45,000 staff.

