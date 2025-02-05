Aldi is recruiting for over 20 jobs across Derbyshire, paying at least £12.40 for store assistants and up to £67,315 for managers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German discount giant currently has roles up for grabs in Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Bakewell, Heanor, Buxton , Ashbourne, Belper, lkeston, Long Eaton and Somercotes.

Store assistants can earn £12.40 - £13.35 per hour, cleaners £12 per hour, assistant store managers £37,585 - £44,310 and managers up to £67,315.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi, now the UK’s fourth largest supermarket with over 1,000 stores across the UK and a “multi award-winning employer”, boasts of “competitive pay and great working environments.”

Aldi is recruiting for over 20 jobs across Derbyshire, paying at least £12.40 for store assistants and up to £67,315 for managers.

The chain first arrived in the UK in 1990 offering “no frills” shopping with low overheads and budget pricing and has become one of Britain’s fastest growing supermarkets, employing 45,000 staff.