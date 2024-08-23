Aldi confirms August Bank Holiday opening hours in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi has confirmed its opening times for stores in Derbyshire ahead of the upcoming late August Bank Holiday.

Standard opening hours will remain in place on Saturday 24th (8am to 10pm) and Sunday 25th August (10am to 4pm), and stores will then be open until 8pm on Monday 26th August.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.

Aldi is also reminding customers in Derbyshire of the best time to shop ahead of what it expects to be a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

Bank Holiday opening times

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket has revealed that between 8am-9am and 7pm-10pm are the quietest times for customers to pick up their shopping in Derbyshire.

The UK’s cheapest supermarket has everything shoppers need for an amazing Bank Holiday, whatever the weather. Whether it’s for a BBQ or weekend away, Aldi allows shoppers to enjoy everything from fresh meat, vegetarian and vegan options, as well as sides, sweet treats and a wide selection of drinks, at unbeatable prices.