Airport's anniversary event thrills the crowds

Despite some substantial downpours of rain, plenty of families turned out to enjoy the attractions at the Aeropark, which include a large number of heritage aircraft.

The event was officially opened by North West Leicestershire MP Amanda Hack from the front of a former cargo plane on Saturday. Bouncy castles and community stalls kept kids entertained, along with appearances from the airport’s fire service and other attractions.

The appearance of the Red Arrows – delayed due to weather issues – was the main event for many, as the world famous aviation team left red, white and blue smoke trails in the skies above the airport on Sunday evening.

The event continues until 6pm today (Monday 21 July).

1 . Contributed Families enjoyed the fun weekend at the Aeropark Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The anniversary event took place next to the airport Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Amanda Hack was joined by representatives from East Midlands Airport and East Midlands Aeropark to officially open the vent Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed A flypast by the Red Arrows was a highlight Photo: Submitted Photo Sales