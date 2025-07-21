Airport's anniversary event thrills the crowds

By Stephan Richeux
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
A family fun weekend to mark East Midlands Airport’s 60th anniversary attracted thousands of people to East Midlands Aeropark over the weekend.

Despite some substantial downpours of rain, plenty of families turned out to enjoy the attractions at the Aeropark, which include a large number of heritage aircraft.

The event was officially opened by North West Leicestershire MP Amanda Hack from the front of a former cargo plane on Saturday. Bouncy castles and community stalls kept kids entertained, along with appearances from the airport’s fire service and other attractions.

The appearance of the Red Arrows – delayed due to weather issues – was the main event for many, as the world famous aviation team left red, white and blue smoke trails in the skies above the airport on Sunday evening.

The event continues until 6pm today (Monday 21 July).

Families enjoyed the fun weekend at the Aeropark

1. Contributed

Families enjoyed the fun weekend at the Aeropark Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The anniversary event took place next to the airport

2. Contributed

The anniversary event took place next to the airport Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Amanda Hack was joined by representatives from East Midlands Airport and East Midlands Aeropark to officially open the vent

3. Contributed

Amanda Hack was joined by representatives from East Midlands Airport and East Midlands Aeropark to officially open the vent Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A flypast by the Red Arrows was a highlight

4. Contributed

A flypast by the Red Arrows was a highlight Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Red Arrows
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice