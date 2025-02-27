Adoption Focus supporting LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week

This March, Birmingham-based voluntary adoption agency Adoption Focus will be proudly taking part in LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week. The week runs from 3rd to 9th March and aims to encourage more people from LGBTQ+ communities to take steps towards adopting or fostering.

During LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week 2025, Adoption Focus will be celebrating stories from their own LGBTQ+ adopters, shared through blog posts and podcasts. They will also have an online information event during the week where anyone who’s keen to find out more about adoption can get all the details they need.

LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week is led by New Family Social, the UK’s peer support charity for LGBTQ+ adopters, foster carers and special guardians, with some 10,000 members. Statistics show that in 2024, one in five adoptions in England were to same-gender couples. However, with the number of looked after children increasing significantly in recent months, more adopters are urgently needed. Appropriately, their tagline for this year’s campaign is “Change lives in ‘25”.

Anna Sharkey, CEO of Adoption Focus, said:

“From our earliest days as an adoption agency, Adoption Focus has worked with members of the LGBTQ+ community to provide loving homes for children who've had a difficult start in life. Since then, the proportion of our adopters who identify as LGBTQ+ has grown and grown. Whether you're in a relationship or single, have children already or not, and whatever your background, if you're considering adoption, we'd love to hear from you.”

Look out for more activity from Adoption Focus, New Family Social, and other participating agencies throughout LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week. Adoption Focus can be contacted us anytime to discuss the benefits or adoption, for children and parents. Contact details are on their website, www.adoption-focus.org.uk.