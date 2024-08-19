Adoption Focus rated outstanding by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midlands-based adoption agency Adoption Focus and Triangle Project, its independent fostering agency providing fostering for adoption placements, were delighted to have once again been rated Outstanding by regulators Ofsted. This is the fifth time that the charity has been inspected by Ofsted, and the fifth time that it has received their highest rating.

Ofsted’s inspection report praised Adoption Focus, saying: "Achieving positive outcomes for children is at the heart of what this agency does.

"Information evenings for prospective adopters are welcoming, informative and person-centred.

"Adopters find assessment positive because of skilled staff who support and guide them throughout the process. Staff sensitively work to support applicants to explore emotive subjects.

Adoption Focus has been rated as Outstanding again by Ofsted

"Children make outstanding progress. They flourish in the care of their adoptive families, who enable them to have a wide range of experiences and new opportunities that enrich their lives.

"The agency educates and supports adopters on the importance of identity, through training and ongoing support. As a result, parents promote individuality and children develop a true sense of self.

"Adoption support is easily accessible and well promoted. Adopters receive a quick response from a highly trained and dedicated staff team who assess and meet the needs of adopters and children effectively.

"Adoption support is having a positive impact for the families receiving the service. The agency is always looking at ways to develop."

Adoption Focus CEO Anna Sharkey said: “Congratulations to everyone associated with Adoption Focus for continuing to work so hard to provide an excellent service for children and adopters. The consistent Outstanding ratings we receive from Ofsted are a validation of your commitment to providing the best possible outcomes.

We’re very grateful to our adopters who provided feedback for inspectors, via interviews and via questionnaires, and to our staff, trustees, panel members, volunteers, and local authority colleagues who made time to contribute to the inspection process.”

The full report is available to read online via the Ofsted website.

Adoption Focus is an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rated adoption agency and Triangle Project is an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rated independent fostering agency. They operate across the whole of the central England region, from Cheshire across to Lincolnshire in the north, down to Gloucestershire and Buckinghamshire in the south. For more information about their services, please call them on 0121 779 0891 or visit www.adoption-focus.org.uk.