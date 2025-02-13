Adam Thompson MP visits JTL Nottingham to mark National Apprenticeships Week 2025

Adam Thompson, Member of Parliament for Erewash, visited JTL’s training centre in Nottingham to mark National Apprenticeships Week 2025. During the visit, Adam Thompson MP toured the centre’s state-of-the-art facilities talked with training staff and electrical apprentices about the critical importance of apprenticeships and the skills pipeline.

Established over 30 years ago by the Electrical Contractors’ Association and Unite the Union, JTL is a not-for-profit Independent Training Provider delivering Level 3 electrical and plumbing apprenticeships in England and Wales. Partnering with over 3800 businesses and training around 8,000 learners at any one time, JTL trains more apprentices in the building services engineering sector than any other provider.

JTL’s Nottingham Training Centre opened in 2021 and is currently training around 350 electrical and plumbing apprentices, playing a key role in meeting the growing demand for skilled professionals in the Nottingham region and address skills gaps identified in the Nottinghamshire & Derbyshire 2023 Local Skills Improvement Plan.

With 15 training centres across England and Wales, JTL is committed to expanding its network and delivering high-quality apprenticeships tailored to local, regional and national skills needs. The training providing by JTL is also critical in helping the UK meet its net zero ambitions. Apprentices learn key skills in relation to Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure and new boiler and heat pump technologies.

Adam Thompson MP met with Glynn Statham, Delivery Team Manager for the Eastern region, and apprentices at JTL Nottingham.

Following his visit, Adam Thompson MP said:

“I was delighted to visit JTL’s training centre in Nottingham and see first-hand the fantastic work they are doing to equip apprentices with the skills they need for successful careers. I am a huge supporter of apprenticeships – they are essential for building a highly skilled workforce.

“Centres like this are vital in equipping young people with practical, future-focused skills that not only support local businesses but also drive innovation, sustainability and economic growth across the UK. JTL is clearly playing a crucial role in shaping the workforce of the future, and I was incredibly impressed by the passion and expertise on display.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, who hosted Adam’s visit said:

Adam Thompson MP was given a tour of JTL Nottingham's state of the art workshops.

“We were delighted to welcome Adam to JTL Nottingham celebrating National Apprenticeship Week, showcasing the high-quality apprenticeships we provide and highlighting the essential role that electricians and plumbers play in delivering the UK’s infrastructure, house-building and net-zero ambitions.

“Apprenticeships are the gold standard route into these critical trades, equipping learners with the skills and expertise needed to meet industry standards and safety requirements. However, demand for skilled workers continues to outstrip supply, and the bottleneck is in the training pipeline itself. To secure the future workforce, we must urgently invest in high-quality apprenticeship training, tailoring apprenticeships to employer needs.

“We appreciate Adam’s engagement and support in championing apprenticeships. Strengthening these pathways will be crucial in meeting national priorities and securing the workforce needed for to achieve our long-term economic and environmental goals.”