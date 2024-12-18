Active Play Centre starts life under management of national experts

The former Hickory Dickory Active Play centre in Kingsway will enter 2025 under new management and will be known as Berzerk Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rebranding of the centre, which provides active play to children, comes after national active play experts Trilogy Active took ownership of the facility at the end of 2024.

“At Berzerk we believe, support, promote and deliver evidence based Active Play that benefits the cognitive, social and physical development of children across the UK.” said Managing Director of Trilogy Active John Fletcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a not-for-profit organisation we operate Active Play facilities across the Midlands with venues in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham.” he added. “We work in partnership and deliver services for Local Authorities, the NHS and Universities in the communities that we serve and are delighted to be taking Berzerk Derby in to 2025 and beyond.”

Berzerk Derby

Berzerk Derby is open 7 days a week 9.30am to 6pm and is home to a large playframe areas packed with entertainment, separate play areas for under 11’s and under 5’s a number of slides, balls pools, trampolines, ball canons and a sports arena with an astro turf football and basketball pitch.

“We believe and promote the active play environment which stimulates brain function, development and physical literacy.” John Fletcher continued. “Berzerk is also a place where children build skills and traits such as confidence, resilience, self-esteem, independence and where they develop gross motor development and fine motor development skills.”

The popular centre, which also provides regular free additional activities and events during school holidays will see a program of maintenance and infrastructure improvements take place across 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That work has began in earnest with a new, easy to use website where bookings for sessions and parties can be made easily.

“Our work with children and families at Derby will ensure that we can continue to deliver, support and promote the evidence-based benefits of Active Play, in both structured and ‘just play’ environments, to the community that we serve.”

Trilogy Active is a member of Play England.

Play England wants England to be a child-friendly country where all children and young people have freedom to play at home, at school, in parks and public spaces.

They believe all children and young people should have freedom — time, space, permission and opportunity — to play.

Play England believe all children and young people can regularly play indoors and outdoors.

They want everyone to be aware of the importance of play.