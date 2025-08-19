Act local, think national: P3 Charity strengthens impact through partnership with Barratt and David Wilson Homes and Keepmoat

P3 Charity team

The P3 Group is proud to announce its ongoing collaboration with Barratt Developments – comprising Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes – and Keepmoat, two leading UK home builders. This initiative is dedicated to reducing carbon footprints while enhancing community support across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past year, Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Keepmoat site teams have organised regular collections of surplus and waste materials, generously donating timber, tiles, internal and external doors and kitchen materials to P3 Charity and P3 Housing. These resources are repurposed to improve the living conditions of P3 residents, significantly enhancing their quality of life.

This partnership represents a dual commitment to environmental responsibility and social impact. By turning potential waste into valuable resources, the initiative supports P3’s Environmental Pledge to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainability while delivering safe, stable homes for people facing difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Simms, CEO of P3 Charity, said: "A home is more than just a building: it’s a place where people feel safe, secure and able to thrive. Thanks to this partnership, we are moving closer to realising that vision for the young people and homeless families we support every day.”

P3 Housing Team

Echoing this, Craig Norton, Head of Asset Management at P3 Charity, added: "This partnership exemplifies how collaboration and creativity can turn surplus materials into real, lasting change for our residents. By repurposing these resources, we’re not only reducing waste, but creating safer, more welcoming homes for those who need them most. It’s a powerful reminder that together, we can build stronger communities and brighter futures.”

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, commented: "We are immensely proud to support P3 and contribute to its mission of building inclusive communities where everyone can thrive. Our team is deeply committed to making a meaningful difference, and our regular collections for P3 allow us to actively support individuals in our local areas.”

Adam Sharpe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat East Midlands, commented:“At Keepmoat, we believe homes go beyond bricks and mortar and we are proud to champion partnership and sustainability initiatives that deliver meaningful change. Our values strongly align with the vital mission of P3, a charity dedicated to supporting young people and families facing homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to collaborate with P3 to help expand its life-changing services. By donating surplus materials, we not only support those most in need but also contribute to a more sustainable future – creating a positive impact on both people and the environment.”

Get Involved: Support P3 Charity’s Life-Changing Work

Longstanding partnerships like this are at the heart of P3’s success. The generosity of communities and supporters enables the creation of life-changing opportunities for vulnerable people across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

To join this impactful cause and help reduce environmental impact while transforming lives, please visit www.p3charity.org or contact P3 Charity at [email protected]