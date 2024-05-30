A record breaking year for The Chesterfield Postcard Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local arts charity, Junction Arts is celebrating this month after staging their most successful Chesterfield Postcard to date!The fundraising art exhibition, which invites mini-sized art submissions from amateur and established artists is now in its third year and has raised over £3,000, since 2022 to fund community arts projects in the region.

This year, organisers saw record entries, with 472 submissions! 92 individuals entered postcard-size artworks and 47 of them were from professional artists. Over 200 people visited the art exhibition over 10 days and £1,088 was raised through postcard sales and donations.

The Chesterfield Postcard Show is organised by Junction Arts and local artist Dave Elsom from Sombrero Printmaking to allow creatives, communities, and up-and-coming artists to show their work in a professional exhibition.

Hannah Bowdler, Relationship Fundraiser at Junction Arts said: “The Chesterfield Postcard Show has grown year on year, in 2022 we had just over 100 entries and only two years later we had almost 500! Visitors to the exhibition commented that the quality and range of the artwork were high this year, which is so great to hear.

“The event showcases artists of all levels and provides a place where people can buy original art, for just £10 and know that they’re helping to fund community art projects that make a real difference to people’s lives

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who submitted work, visited the show or bought a postcard, we really do appreciate it. Also, a special thank you to Sue Woollett from Stepnell Construction East Midlands, who volunteered to help us set up the show – which is no mean feat when you have 472 pieces of artwork to hang!

“The event has proved popular and so we want it to continue to grow and we are looking for a sponsor for 2025 to help us take the show to the next level.”