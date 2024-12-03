A PUPlifting fun day raises thousands for Support Dogs

A pawsome time was had by all during a fundraising day held to help people affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disability.

Denefields Court, a retirement housing complex for the over-55s, in Matlock, held an event which raised a fantastic £2,020 for the Support Dogs charity.

Founded in Sheffield 32 years ago, Support Dogs trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

The charity relies on volunteers to look after its dogs when they’re not undergoing training, and pups spend their first 15 months living with local volunteer puppy socialisers before they’re old enough to move into full-time training.

Chris Daykin, Support Dogs' corporate partnerships manager (centre) with Denefields Court residents and support dog pup Bertie

Residents and staff at Denefields Court chose to help Support Dogs as Kevin McAllister, who works at the site as a support worker, is a puppy socialiser for the charity.

He has regularly taken the young canine charges under his care to work and the wonder pups are a familiar sight for the residents.

Kevin, 73, and his wife Pauline, 71, are currently looking after a pup called Bertie for Support Dogs.

Mandy and Gordon, pups they have previously socialised for the charity, have both since graduated, with Mandy living and working with an autistic child in Derby and Gordon supporting a woman who has a congenital joint condition, in Dewsbury.

Chris Daykin, Support Dogs' corporate partnerships manager (right) and trainee support dog Bertie with Kevin and Pauline McAllister

Kevin, who lives in Chesterfield, said: “Everybody did a fantastic job on the day. People generally live on their own there, but everybody got together and had an absolutely brilliant day for Support Dogs.”

Kathryn Waldron, retirement housing officer at Denefields Court, said everyone involved was “absolutely thrilled” with the amount raised.

She added: “We chose the Support Dogs charity as Kevin has always brought in the puppies he has - they are amazing dogs and help a lot of people.

“Kevin was talking about doing flea markets to raise money, which gave us the inspiration for the charity day we have once a year.”

The money was raised by holding a tombola, bric-a-brac and name the dog and guess the weight of the cake competitions, with anything left over from the bric-a-brac being auctioned off, together with lots of cakes, cupcakes and cheesecakes.

“We had about 20 residents involved and me as a staff member,” said Kathryn.

“One of the residents took charge of raising money from the property care team, who provide maintenance on our building, and other people she knew. Prior to the day she had raised £800. Her moto was ‘no coins, notes only please!’”

One resident named Neal took on the role of auctioneer, dressed as a clown, while another resident decided to dress as Andy Pandy.

To find out more about Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.