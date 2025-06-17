"A new era for North East Derbyshire" Much anticipated leisure centre and community hub opens its doors

Swimming pool

North East Derbyshire District Council is proud to announce that Clay Cross Active, the much anticipated leisure centre and community hub, opens its doors to the public on 18 June 2025.

Clay Cross Active replaces the former Sharley Park Leisure Centre and offers a modern, inclusive space designed to meet the needs of all ages and abilities. The new facility includes:

• A 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool with spectator seating

• Fully equipped fitness and spin studios

• A large sports hall for team games and events

• Soft play and interactive play areas for children

• A welcoming community café

• TAG Active arena for children 8+ and adults.

Monthly memberships start from £26/month and include access to any of the other council run centres in the district – Dronfield Active, Eckington Active and Killamarsh Active.

For more information, visit https://justdomore.co.uk/clay-cross-active or drop into the centre .

Clay Cross Active is more than just a leisure centre – it’s a community hub. The centre will:

• Provide new employment and volunteering opportunities

• Attract visitors and boost the local economy

• Offer inclusive and rehabilitation programmes for those recovering from illness or injury in the wellness suite

• Serve as a key anchor in the Clay Cross Town Deal regeneration programme

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Councillor, Kathy Rouse, said, “We are absolutely delighted to open Clay Cross Active – a facility that reflects our ambition to invest in our communities and support healthier, happier lives. This is a space for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome you through the doors.”

She added, “The new centre is a game-changer for the district. It’s not just about coming here for fitness – it’s about community, a place to spend time as a family, whatever the weather and an opportunity to put Clay Cross on the map with all the fantastic developments in the town.”

Visit https://justdomore.co.uk/clay-cross-active or drop into the centre from 18 June.