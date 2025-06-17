"A new era for North East Derbyshire" Much anticipated leisure centre and community hub opens its doors

By North East Deryshire District Council
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 17:37 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 11:06 BST
Swimming pool
Swimming pool
North East Derbyshire District Council is proud to announce that Clay Cross Active, the much anticipated leisure centre and community hub, opens its doors to the public on 18 June 2025.

Clay Cross Active replaces the former Sharley Park Leisure Centre and offers a modern, inclusive space designed to meet the needs of all ages and abilities. The new facility includes:

• A 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool with spectator seating

• Fully equipped fitness and spin studios

Gym
Gym

• A large sports hall for team games and events

• Soft play and interactive play areas for children

• A welcoming community café

• TAG Active arena for children 8+ and adults.

Softplay
Softplay

North East Derbyshire District Council says that the centre will also become a hub for the community, providing employment and volunteering opportunities and attracting visitors and boosting the local economy

It will also offer rehabilitation programmes for those recovering from illness or injury in the wellness suite and serve as a key anchor in the Clay Cross Town Deal regeneration programme

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Councillor, Kathy Rouse, said, “We are absolutely delighted to open Clay Cross Active – a facility that reflects our ambition to invest in our communities and support healthier, happier lives. This is a space for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome you through the doors.”

She added, “The new centre is a game-changer for the district. It’s not just about coming here for fitness – it’s about community, a place to spend time as a family, whatever the weather and an opportunity to put Clay Cross on the map with all the fantastic developments in the town.”

Clay Cross Active gym
Clay Cross Active gym

Monthly memberships start from £26/month and include access to any of the other council run centres in the district – Dronfield Active, Eckington Active and Killamarsh Active.

For more information, visit https://justdomore.co.uk/clay-cross-active or drop into the centre .

Visit https://justdomore.co.uk/clay-cross-active or drop into the centre from 18 June.

