A new approach to grass cutting in Chesterfield

Councillor Martin Stone at one of the borough's pollinator pockets

Chesterfield Borough Council has introduced a new approach to grass cutting that aims to improve biodiversity across the borough, with an interactive map showing how areas will be managed.

The new policy sets out the maintenance of some key types of grassland area, like managed long meadows and ‘pollinator pockets’ which will be cut less often. This will encourage native species of wildflowers to bloom, provide new habitats for wildlife and help the council meet its climate change commitments.

Residents can also use an interactive map which shows the different types of grassland areas near them, so they can understand how often areas will be cut and what the council is trying to achieve in that area. To use the map visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/grassland-management-map.

Councillor Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, planning and the environment, said: “We know that many people are interested to find out more about how often the council cuts the grass in their area – and why sometimes it isn’t done at the times people may expect. We want to keep people informed about how we manage grassland areas in their neighbourhood and what we are trying to achieve by reducing the number of times we cut grass.

“By allowing grass to grow longer we provide much-needed support for wildflowers and wildlife across the borough. We also reduce our carbon emissions because we’re using our grass-cutting equipment less, and the natural grassland spaces can store carbon emissions.

“We want our borough to be welcoming for residents and visitors but also for nature and we think that this new policy strikes the right balance between formal greenspaces and environments where nature can thrive.”

The new approach includes identifying key areas where the number of cuts is reduced to create a managed long meadow and pollinator pockets.

Managed long meadows are areas of little public amenity, where grass is allowed to grow long and only cut on an annual basis. The creation of these areas aims to create space for wildlife but also encourage the growth of native species of wildflowers.

The edges of managed long meadows will be cut to create a clear edge that improves the visual appeal. In certain areas, pathways will also be cut to allow residents and visitors to walk through the meadow.

Pollinator pockets are areas where commercial wildflower seeds have been sown. These are non-native species but are great for wildlife and create a fantastic display for residents and visitors.

This approach does not apply to formal parks or sports pitches which are usually cut more frequently to ensure they can be used for the intended purpose.

The full policy, which includes details about how areas are managed and answers some frequently asked questions about this approach, is available on the council's website: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/grassland-management