A journey across the world for charity

Taking a well deserved break

This is a monumental challenge being undertaken by a local person/ business ; Rob Goliah (who lives in Barton in Fabis) with his business booklist.com is taking an incredible global journey – travelling from Melbourne (Derbyshire, UK) to Melbourne (Australia), through over 20 countries and completing around 100 once-in-a-lifetime bookitlist experiences, all to raise money for charity. Rob is cycling the entire route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charities we’re supporting:

Mind UK - Promoting mental health awareness, access to services, and crisis support across the UK.

Look Good Feel Better - Helping people with cancer feel more like themselves again through skincare, beauty, and wellbeing support during treatment.

Stelvio Pass - Italy

The journey so far:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob is 46 days in to the journey already and is currently in Turkey - with highlights including:

Cycle part of the Tour de France route

Via Ferrata, cliff walking in Switzerland

Jet boating in Croatia

Rafting in Slovenia

Paragliding in Turkey

With more adventures to come

Progress

a rickshaw run in India

Full Moon Party in Thailand

overwater bungalow in Malaysia

From Turkey, they’ll continue through:

Georgia → Central Asia → India → Nepal → Southeast Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia)

And finally… Australia, just in time for The Ashes and a final beach clean-up before heading home by the end of the year.

Get Involved:

This isn’t just an epic adventure, it’s interactive. Supporters can get actively involved by voting on which routes they take, which challenges they complete, and even who has to take them on. Keep an eye on the socials for chances to cast your vote and shape the journey! It’s part endurance test, part spiritual reset, and 100% powered by purpose.

A Note on Business Sponsors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This mission is being powered by a growing network of businesses who believe in the causes behind it. If you’re a brand or business looking to align with something meaningful, there are still opportunities to get involved. You can:

Sponsor a leg of the journey

Fund a bucket-list challenge

Contribute toward equipment or van expenses

Or simply donate directly to the charities

Whatever the size of your support, it all helps make a difference to Mind UK and Look Good Feel Better.

To get involved, head to www.bookitlist.com/uk-to-australia-charity-cycle, pick a country you’d like to support, and click ‘Find out more’ for full sponsor details.

Follow the Journey & Show Your Support

Instagram

Facebook

Donate

Support Mind UK and Look Good Feel Better via: www.bookitlist.com/uk-to-australia-charity-cycle

Every penny goes directly to the charities.