A journey across the world for charity

By Nina Todd
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Taking a well deserved breakplaceholder image
Taking a well deserved break
This is a monumental challenge being undertaken by a local person/ business ; Rob Goliah (who lives in Barton in Fabis) with his business booklist.com is taking an incredible global journey – travelling from Melbourne (Derbyshire, UK) to Melbourne (Australia), through over 20 countries and completing around 100 once-in-a-lifetime bookitlist experiences, all to raise money for charity. Rob is cycling the entire route.

The charities we’re supporting:

Mind UK - Promoting mental health awareness, access to services, and crisis support across the UK.

Look Good Feel Better - Helping people with cancer feel more like themselves again through skincare, beauty, and wellbeing support during treatment.

Stelvio Pass - Italyplaceholder image
Stelvio Pass - Italy

The journey so far:

Rob is 46 days in to the journey already and is currently in Turkey - with highlights including:

  • Cycle part of the Tour de France route
  • Via Ferrata, cliff walking in Switzerland
  • Jet boating in Croatia
  • Rafting in Slovenia
  • Paragliding in Turkey

With more adventures to come

Progressplaceholder image
Progress
  • a rickshaw run in India
  • Full Moon Party in Thailand
  • overwater bungalow in Malaysia

From Turkey, they’ll continue through:

Georgia → Central Asia → India → Nepal → Southeast Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia)

And finally… Australia, just in time for The Ashes and a final beach clean-up before heading home by the end of the year.

Get Involved:

This isn’t just an epic adventure, it’s interactive. Supporters can get actively involved by voting on which routes they take, which challenges they complete, and even who has to take them on. Keep an eye on the socials for chances to cast your vote and shape the journey! It’s part endurance test, part spiritual reset, and 100% powered by purpose.

A Note on Business Sponsors

This mission is being powered by a growing network of businesses who believe in the causes behind it. If you’re a brand or business looking to align with something meaningful, there are still opportunities to get involved. You can:

  • Sponsor a leg of the journey
  • Fund a bucket-list challenge
  • Contribute toward equipment or van expenses
  • Or simply donate directly to the charities

Whatever the size of your support, it all helps make a difference to Mind UK and Look Good Feel Better.

To get involved, head to www.bookitlist.com/uk-to-australia-charity-cycle, pick a country you’d like to support, and click ‘Find out more’ for full sponsor details.

Follow the Journey & Show Your Support

Instagram

@bookitlist

Facebook

Bookitlist

Donate

Support Mind UK and Look Good Feel Better via: www.bookitlist.com/uk-to-australia-charity-cycle

Every penny goes directly to the charities.

