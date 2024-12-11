A Heartwarming Christmas: The Harley Jae Trust helps deliver Christmas magic to QMC kids with Manor Farm Park & Woodlands

In the true spirit of Christmas, Manor Farm Park & Woodlands has partnered with the Harley Jae Trust and dozens of members of the local community to bring festive cheer to the children at Queen's Medical Centre (QMC).

This initiative, “The Harley Jae Trust - Present Dash” seeks to brighten the holidays for young patients who are unable to be at home during this special time of year.

The Harley Jae Trust, known for its unwavering support of children with complex medical conditions, will be distributing the gifts donated by Manor Farm Park & Woodlands and others to ensure that children at the QMC experience the joy and magic of Christmas.

“The gifts donated by members of the community such as Manor Farm Park & Woodlands will make a positive impact on these children,” said Nikki Williams, Fundraising Manager for the Harley Jae Trust. “We are extremely grateful for everyone’s support and look forward to a joyful event.”

Nikki Williams (Fundraising Manager - Harley Jae Trust) & Lucy Renwick (Front of House Supervisor - Manor Farm Park & Woodlands)

“We are thrilled to support the Harley Jae Trust in bringing a bit of holiday magic to the children at the QMC,” said Jordan St Germain, General Manager of Manor Farm Park & Woodlands. “Our team is dedicated to making a positive impact, and there is nothing more fulfilling than knowing a child`s face will light up with Christmas joy.”

About the Harley Jae Trust: The Harley Jae Trust is a charity dedicated to supporting children with complex medical conditions and their families in Nottingham. Their mission is to provide practical, emotional, and financial assistance to families facing the challenges of caring for a child with life-limiting or long-term health needs. They offer grants for essential medical equipment, emotional support, and advocacy to improve the quality of life for both children and caregivers. The Trust collaborates with healthcare providers and hosts events to raise funds and awareness.

For more information on how to get involved or make a donation, visit the Harley Jae Trust website at https://theharleyjaetrust.org/ or contact Nikki Williams directly [email protected]

About Manor Farm Park & Woodlands: Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, located in East Leake, Nottinghamshire, offers a family-friendly mix of animal encounters, play areas, and scenic nature trails. Visitors can interact with over 20 animal species, enjoy indoor and outdoor play spaces, and explore beautiful woodlands. Committed to community engagement, they regularly participate in charitable activities and events. For more information please visit https://www.manorfarm.info/