A clean energy revolution in the Derbyshire Dales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first community-owned solar power in the Derbyshire Dales has been installed on the roof of Twiggs Stores in Matlock, thanks to a partnership between Derbyshire Dales Community Energy (DDCE) and the Big Solar Co-op. This is hoped to be the first of many renewable energy projects in the region that harness the potential of communities to power a sustainable future.

The Derbyshire Dales has a long-standing cultural connection to renewable energy thanks to its rich industrial heritage, when water mills in the Derwent Valley powered the production of high quality silk and other textiles. The installation on Twiggs represents an important next step in the Dales’ journey – recapturing a strong history of community and sustainable energy, with a modern twist.

Established almost 120 years ago, Twiggs is a well-loved family business which provides steel and a vast array of building supplies and tools to local people. Their solar panel installation consists of 165 panels with a generating capacity of 57kW. It should produce around 47,000 kWh per year – equivalent to meeting all the electricity needs of 18 houses each year[1].

Richard Tarbatt, Managing Director at Twiggs, says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solar panels on Twiggs' roof with Riber Castle in the background

“Twiggs has been privileged to be part of the community energy driven decarbonisation programme in the Derbyshire Dales. It’s been a real pleasure to be their first solar PV installation on our retail premises in Matlock - saving us money and leading the drive to tackle the impacts of climate change.”

Working with Twiggs was a natural partnership, as Steve Martin, Co-Founder and Chair of DDCE, outlines:

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner for our first project than Twiggs. They are an institution in Matlock: a family business genuinely connected with and supportive of the community. This project will support them as they support us - reducing their energy bills, and making a very real contribution to achieving Net Zero by 2050. It shows what is possible, and we look forward to working with more local businesses for our next projects.”

The solar panels were manufactured in Germany and meet the highest standards of ethical sourcing, and the installation was carried out by Smart Homes Electrical based in Tansley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solar panels being installed on Twiggs' roof

DDCE is an award-winning Community Benefit Society whose core purpose is to tackle the climate emergency and empower local people by developing community energy projects in the Derbyshire Dales. To deliver this project, they have partnered with the Big Solar Co-op, which is a pioneering not-for-profit organisation that installs, operates and maintains solar arrays on rooftops across the UK. This is funded through arolling community share offer. The Big Solar Co-op is completely owned by members of the public, who either volunteer their time, invest, or both.

Jon Hallé, Co-Founder, Big Solar Co-op, says: “This is exactly the sort of project we created Big Solar Co-op for - committed and passionate local volunteers collaborating with others across the UK to get solar built in their backyard. There are a lot more suitable rooftops in the Derbyshire Dales!”

DDCE wants to build upon the legacy of renewable power in the district and enable more businesses to be self-sustaining in terms of their energy use. They are also currently seeking Board members and volunteers with skills in digital, communication, marketing, education and fundraising. If you are interested in hosting clean energy on your land or building, or if you would like to find out more about joining DDCE, please email Lucy at [email protected].

For more information about the Big Solar Co-op and how to invest in their work, please visit their website at bigsolar.coop/invest.