A call to the custodians of the landscape to get Derbyshire thriving with nature

A call is going out from Derbyshire County Council to Derbyshire farmers, landowners and land managers to help shape plans to protect and prioritise nature in Derby and Derbyshire.

Their views will be an important part of the Local Nature Recovery Strategy. This is a project to plan how councils, businesses, landowners, land managers and other organisations can work together in the future to make sure nature and habitats on our doorsteps can thrive and survive whilst respecting livelihoods and various land use needs.

Working with the University of Derby, the county council recently ran a survey amongst local people to get their views about the long-term vision and actions needed for communities to work together to improve the natural environment across the city and county.

There were more than 1,000 responses. Now it’s the turn of famers, landowners and land managers to have their say. A survey specifically for them can be found here. The closing date for the survey is Friday, November 29.

Key questions in the survey will include:

Thoughts on nature in our area

Sharing of experience

Views on the causes and effects of nature’s decline

Views on the potential actions to improve and enhance nature.

The comments will be used to help produce the strategy for local nature recovery, helping to make a real difference to the region's environment, people, communities and businesses.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, Councillor Carolyn Renwick said: “We’ve had an excellent response from the general public to our initial survey and now we’re hoping for the same from farmers and landowners. They are such an important group to get on board and give their views.

“This strategy is about creating plans in consultation to ensure habitats are restored and improved and nature is protected and prioritised, in all we do, now and in the future.

“There is no doubt that when nature thrives we all benefit and we need to take action now to protect our environment for tomorrow.”

Derbyshire County Council is one of 48 councils which have been given a statutory duty to lead the creation of the Local Nature Recovery Strategy for their area in partnership with other local groups and organisations.

Work to assess the location and condition of local habitats has already started. Local people will have a chance to comment on the draft Local Nature Recovery Strategy for Derbyshire (including the city of Derby) in a public consultation due to be launched in January 2025.

