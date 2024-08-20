A better paint job: Free paint available at recycling centres

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Need a bit of paint or maybe a whole tin or two? Or perhaps you have unused paint taking up space in your garage when someone else could make use of it? Derbyshire County Council wants to marry these two things together to help residents to save money, and to help cut waste. Drop off your un-used paint for others to collect – a win win situation!

The county council’s household waste recycling centres are giving away full or part used tins of water-based paint that have been brought to the centres for disposal.

In recent years the amount of paint brought to the recycling centres has more than doubled. While disposing of paint in the correct way is welcome, the doubling of quantity has been at a time when disposal costs have greatly increased. Last year 479 tonnes of paint were handed in, costing £450,000 to dispose of.

Deputy Leader of Derbyshire County Council Councillor Simon Spencer said: “This common-sense solution will save residents money, cut waste, help the environment and mitigate some of the paint disposal costs that we have to pay.

Photo by David Pisnoy on Unsplash

“Reducing waste supports our Net Zero ambitions to reduce the amount of carbon emissions generated in Derbyshire in partnership with residents, businesses, other local councils, interest groups and the government.

“I hope our residents will take up the free paint and continue to reduce, reuse and recycle. It all makes a difference.”

You can bring both water-based and solvent or oil-based paint for disposal to all the 9 recycling centres in household quantities and in full or part tins. Free water-based paint will be available at 8 of the 9 recycling centres (not Waterswallows in Buxton which is operated by a different contractor). Solvent or oil based (hazardous) paint will not be given away and will continue to be disposed of safely. If you bring any of this to a recycling centre please hand it over to a recycling advisor.

The county council is keen to encourage as many ways of re-use as possible. It will give away as much of the water-based paint as it can but before bringing it to the recycling centres residents may also like to offer it on local What’s App or other channels or donate it to an organisation such as Community Repaint

Come and take what you can use and transport it safely away – lids will have been secured, but you may want to check. Recycling advisors will point you to the paint – though they may not feel able to comment on your colour schemes!

Residents may want to visit at the less busy times which are during the week and before 10am or after 4pm.

Find out more about what we can and can’t accept at our recycling centres.