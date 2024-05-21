94-year-old care home resident encourages others to blossom in new floristry club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

94-year-old Jean Parkes from Cadley Hill View care home in Swadlincote, operated by Ideal Carehomes is sharing her passion for floristry with other residents through the launch of her new club, Jean’s Florists.

Jean moved to Cadley Hill View in 2021 and spends her time exploring new hobbies and activities but has always loved to pass her time in the garden.

In 2023, Jean and her fellow residents took the trophy in Ideal Carehomes’ Gardens in Bloom competition, showcasing beautiful flower beds, vegetable patches and even housing a colony of bees. Jean said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘From being a little girl, I always had my own garden patch. I used to sow seeds in my dad’s allotment. I think my love of flowers and gardening must run in the family.’

Jean Parkes

This year, Jean is teaching her friends at Cadley Hill View how to arrange flowers for centrepieces, bouquets and displays as the head of her own weekly class every Monday afternoon.

‘There’s certainly an art to flower arranging, my favourites are Fresias, Roses and Anemones but I love them all, and I really enjoy having others join in.’

Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, added, ‘Jean has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to gardening and flowers, and it’s wonderful to see her sharing her passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We encourage residents to put their own stamp on Cadley Hill View, so having such incredible displays of flowers, chosen and designed by our residents all over the home feels so special.’

Jean Parkes and Donna Budworth

To find out more about Jean’s Florist’s and how you can get involved, call 01283 907 036, email [email protected], or pop into the home on Darklands Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 0PQ.