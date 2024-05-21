94-year-old care home resident encourages others to blossom in new floristry club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jean moved to Cadley Hill View in 2021 and spends her time exploring new hobbies and activities but has always loved to pass her time in the garden.
In 2023, Jean and her fellow residents took the trophy in Ideal Carehomes’ Gardens in Bloom competition, showcasing beautiful flower beds, vegetable patches and even housing a colony of bees. Jean said,
‘From being a little girl, I always had my own garden patch. I used to sow seeds in my dad’s allotment. I think my love of flowers and gardening must run in the family.’
This year, Jean is teaching her friends at Cadley Hill View how to arrange flowers for centrepieces, bouquets and displays as the head of her own weekly class every Monday afternoon.
‘There’s certainly an art to flower arranging, my favourites are Fresias, Roses and Anemones but I love them all, and I really enjoy having others join in.’
Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, added, ‘Jean has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to gardening and flowers, and it’s wonderful to see her sharing her passion.
‘We encourage residents to put their own stamp on Cadley Hill View, so having such incredible displays of flowers, chosen and designed by our residents all over the home feels so special.’
To find out more about Jean’s Florist’s and how you can get involved, call 01283 907 036, email [email protected], or pop into the home on Darklands Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 0PQ.
Cadley Hill View is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes, located on Darklands Road in Swadlincote, and rated ‘GOOD’ by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). With 66 ensuite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme. Ideal Carehomes was recently named a Top 20 Care Group for the fifth year by carehome.co.uk