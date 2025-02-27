600,000 litres of water being saved a day thanks to people videoing their leaky loos, taps and showers

Severn Trent customers are saving themselves thousands of litres of water with almost 4,000 using the water company’s Vyn (Video Your Notes) platform since its introduction last year. It means that customers have saved over 600,000 litres of water since the start of 2024 thanks to videoing various toilet, tap or shower leaks around their home.

Spotting these leaks means customers could have also saved themselves money in the process, as things like a dripping tap or leaky loo could add hundreds of pounds a year to a household water bill.

Through Severn Trent’s Vyn platform, customers upload videos of their leaks, which are then sent to our team of engineers to review the footage. Once an engineer has taken a look at the video, they contact the customer to book a visit within the next few days to repair the leak – all completely free of charge!

Kelsey Martin, Workstream Manager at Severn Trent said: “It’s great to see people taking action to spot and fix leaks as soon as they can through the Vyn platform. Fixing leaks is one of those jobs that can easily be put off as people get on with their day to day lives, but it’s important to get them fixed as soon as possible, as these leaks can make a substantial difference to people’s water bills.

Severn Trent's leakage team visiting homes

“Our Vyn platform has already been a massive help to thousands of customers, helping them sort their leaks as soon as possible to ease any worries they have and saving millions of litres in the process. The platform means our engineers are able to see exactly what the issue is, rather than customers trying to explain over the phone.”

If a Severn Trent engineer isn’t able to support with the repair, they will put the customer in touch with a WaterSafe accredited plumber in the area.

To find out more – including how to access the platform and what you need to do to report a leak in your home – visit stwater.co.uk and search for Vyn.