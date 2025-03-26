50 post war bungalows to be demolished and replaced with modern social homes and community centre in Derbyshire village

Councillors have unanimously approved plans to demolish 50 post war bungalows and replace them with a new community made up of modern social homes and a community centre.

Some 69 new 2-bedroom bungalows will be built on the Stonebroom site. A new community centre also forms part of a separate scheme that will see the area regenerate, along with a further five bungalows already under construction on a former garages site.

The new properties will be managed by Rykneld Homes on behalf of North East Derbyshire District Council, providing much needed social homes for the area.

Helen Brown, head of regeneration and development at Rykneld Homes, said: “The Stonebroom programme is another excellent example of our commitment to our customers and to improve the homes we manage.

The bungalows set for demolition date back to post-war times.

“There is a lot of history at Stonebroom and the work will require customers leaving homes they have lived in for a long time so it requires a unique approach. Our dedicated community liaison officers will support our customers throughout the journey.

“We’re looking forward to getting started and providing much more efficient homes for our customers .”

The 50 bungalows that were built as a temporary solution to the post-war housing crisis were initially due to be used for no longer than 30 years. Some nearly 80 years later, they will now be replaced with modern 2 bedroom bungalows.

Each new property will have a garden, parking space and energy efficiency measures including air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

Nigel Barker, leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “We are committed to building and providing more social housing as part of our aim to make North East Derbyshire a great place to live.

“The homes previously on this site were only built to last 30 years, the homes that will be built here now will be high quality homes for local families to live in for decades to come.”

Works will take place over three phases with current residents having been given first refusal on the new homes.

Rykneld Homes customer teams will support them in moving to temporary homes before the new bungalows are complete and ready for them to move back into.

Work on the scheme agreed this week is expected to begin later this year with an expected completion date of 2028.

In an effort to capture the social history of the homes and community, Rykneld Homes would like to hear from residents past and present. Call 01246 217670 or email [email protected].