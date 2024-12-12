3G pitch at Clay Cross Active gets go-ahead

North East Derbyshire District Council are delighted to announce they have successfully secured funding from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation to install a new 3G pitch at the Clay Cross Active facility.

The 3G pitch project has been made possible thanks to a £786,000 grant from the Football Foundation, with the remaining 25% of the project costs provided by the council and local partners.

Works are set to start early in 2025 and the pitch is expected to be available for hire in the summer of 2025, once the facility is open.

Local teams and partners who have been consulted with previously will be contacted through 2025 to confirm their bookings.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for leisure, Cllr Kathy Rouse said: “Thanks to the generosity of the Football Foundation and our local partners this exciting project will now commence and be ready for our communities to use when the centre opens in the Summer of next year.

It’s fantastic to bring yet more great news on Clay Cross Active’s progress.”

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said:

“The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA and Government – to transform the quality of grassroots facilities in England by delivering projects like this across the country.

“Good quality playing facilities have a transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities.

“This grant award to North East Derbyshire District Council towards developing a new 3G pitch at the Clay Cross Active facility is fantastic news for the local community and will help give more people access to a great place to play.”

