315 new trees planted and three wildlife ponds created by Wild & Other

Today on World Rewilding Day, Thursday 20th March, the Derbyshire-based, Wild & Other team are reflecting on the progress made to support nature, increase biodiversity and ultimately tackle climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since April 2023, Wild & Other have been working at Cow Close Farm, in Cutthorpe near Chesterfield together with experienced ecologist to ‘rewild’ the land in order to encourage certain species of rare birds, small mammals, insects, amphibians, trees and flowers.

In less than two years the team have planted 315 new trees, started to expand species-rich hedgerows, actively nurtured a rare meadow field of wild flowers to thrive again, established two hives of bees and developed one of the five fields to be an ideal habitat for barn owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major project has been the creation of three new wildlife ponds.

Creating wildlife ponds

Over the winter, Wild & Other worked with Sheffield-based, pond and wetland restoration experts Wildscapes CIC along with ecologist, Julie Riley, to create new ponds to provide homes for wildlife.

Each is roughly 150m2 (equivalent to half an ice hockey rink) and with their deepest point being a metre deep. Each pond varies in shape and in how steep or shallow the sides are, so that different parts of each pond suit different species of animals and plants.

The ponds are entirely sealed using clay from the ground, so are entirely natural with no plastic or other type of liner used. They have already been filled, completely naturally, from rain water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, the ponds are designed to create a habitat for the great crested newt, a rare and protected amphibian which thrives in clean ponds and when able to move between bodies of water. The three new ponds, together with an existing one in the orchard, are hoped to create the perfect habitat for this rare and protected species.

One of the finished wildlife ponds

A benefit of this project was that the earth removed from the ponds was built up into large horseshoe-shaped mounds to create bee banks; habitats for large numbers of the 250 species of solitary bees that live in the UK.

There has also been a comprehensive bird species survey conducted, so that progress can be monitored.

“We set up Wild & Other to create spaces for nature to flourish - the ‘wild’ part - and for people to find rest, rejuvenation and connection - the ‘other’ part. We set it up in the face of a looming global climate catastrophe and in light of the UK being one of the most nature-depleted countries in Europe, to try to make a difference by increasing biodiversity, capturing carbon, restoring rare habitats and encouraging wildlife to flourish.” Steve Coles, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Wild & Other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My hope for Wild & Other is that it is long-term. It is for future generations and so spans not just decades but hopefully centuries to come. To take just one example, I hope that the oak trees that are growing through natural regeneration, and those we’ve planted, will create places of rest and wonder for future generations, as well as create thriving homes for the 2,300 species that can live on them.”

Creating homes for nature

There is a detailed plan in place with much more to be done, but the team are encouraged by seeing the impact of their work. Promising signs of success include barn owls and sparrowhawks returning.

Helping fund the rewilding efforts are three newly renovated sustainable holiday lets offering guests the opportunity to relax, unwind and enjoy the 20 acre site first hand.

The self-catering cottages have been transformed by experienced interior designer, and co-founder of Wild & Other, Emily Coles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment prioritised sustainability, for example the dining table upcycled by co-founder, Matt Leeder. Whilst bathrooms include units made from reclaimed wood and upcycled items from Simply Bathroom Furniture.

Cutthorpe is an ideal base from which to explore the Peak District National Park with its world class scenery and opportunities for hiking, biking and climbing. Many of Derbyshire’s most popular tourist attractions are within easy reach, such as Chatsworth House which is just seven miles away.

The pretty village has two pubs, including The Peacock, which is within walking distance and has an attractive beer garden with children’s play area, and serves freshly cooked food.

The team hope that the spaces created will also provide the perfect place to relax and unwind, escaping the hustle and bustle of modern life. With the long term vision including offering a range of retreats and wellbeing events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wild & Other means an awful lot to me. It’s a really special thing to be involved with. It’s great to feel like we’re involved with something positive, which is making a difference and that will leave a long-lasting legacy.” Steve Coles - Co-Founder and Managing Director

Find out more at https://wildandother.com