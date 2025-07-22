20,000 people helped – Derbyshire Unemployed Workers’ Centres hits milestone
The Centres help people with problems claiming social security benefits and challenging decisions by the Department for Work and Pensions. Over the years many people who have lost their jobs, been made redundant or have become too ill to work have visited our three Offices and 16 outreach venues. Older people have come with Attendance Allowance forms, enquiries concerning Pension Credit and Carers benefits.
DUWC covers Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, Bolsover and Amber Valley as well as other areas of Derbyshire on certain projects. From support to families with children to senior citizens trying to make ends meet, Centre staff have been giving consistent help for over 40 years.
The areas with the greatest take up of help are Shirebrook North with over 1500, Rother and Spire wards in Chesterfield with over 1000 unique individuals coming for help, often representing couples or families.
“Everywhere in our catchment area people have sought advice” said Colin Hampton Coordinator of DUWC for over 40 years, “ill health can happen to any of us and is no respecter of where you live. What our stats show is that the nearer you are to one of our offices or outreaches, the more likely you are to seek advice and support. Many organisations, for their own benefit, force people to use the phone or computer to access services – we have shown that there is still a need for face to face support, especially amongst the elderly and those who are not well.”
Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centres are open to all, and advice is available at venues across Derbyshire as well as by telephone 01246 231441 and on-line. See www.duwc.org.uk
.