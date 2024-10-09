14-year-old fundraises for charity expedition to Peru
Jensen said: “Some of the community projects I will support with Camps International include building new toilets, laying foundations down for new schools, teaching lessons to school aged children, de worming animals and building animal pens, each project I will work on aligns to the UN sustainable development goals.
“I'm currently studying my GCSE's, my favourite subject is Spanish, I'm hoping I will be fluent by the time I go so I can really support the community and connect with the local people. When I first herd about the expedition, my main feelings were I want to help these people on the other side of the world, no one should live in poverty. I also realised this is one of those few amazing lifetime opportunities you have to throw yourself into to learn and grow as an individual, gaining skills that I can use to impact people positively in the future.
“We will also explore the culture and wildlife of Peru and complete a 5-day trek to the iconic Machu Picchu, moments for once in a life time as in a few years its being considered to close to the public. To raise funds I am on the waiting list for a paper round and planning bake sales at school, a sponsored hair shave and plan to hike in the peak district the same length of Salkantay trek to Machu Picchu, which is 46 miles in the coming months! I'm nervous about the physical demands as I have never done such a big walk, but excited for the challenge as this will prepare me somewhat (apart from the altitude) with the perseverance I will require for the Salkantay trek.
“The cost of the expedition is £4720 which covers flights, food, insurance, camping accommodation, materials and support for the projects. I would love for local companies to sponsor my journey, if they make a donation I can print their logo on my camps international t- shirt which I will wear during fundraising and while in Peru. I will take photos in the t-shirt whilst on my expedition, which the companies can use to promote the good cause it has supported. I could also come and present a talk on my expedition on my return to the company or record a video they could share on social media.”
You can donate to Jensens appeal here: Fundraiser by Jensen Kipling : Peru expedition 2026 (gofundme.com)
