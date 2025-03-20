101-year-old poetry-loving Derbyshire great-grandmother celebrated on World Poetry Day
Audrey Smith is the home's designated poet, who loves writing letters, poems and prayers for her friends, family and even the care team at the home.
She has been writing poetry since she was young and keeps her mind sharp by doing crosswords. Audrey also maintains her strong faith by attending church services and receiving visits from the local vicar.
She also enjoys daily visits from her loved ones. Audrey is a very proud mother to four children, four grandchildrenand two great-grandchildren.
Audrey added that the best thing about writing poetry is that it makes both herself and others happy. She often gifts her poems to family, friends and colleagues who take care of her.
She said: “I like writing poetry because I enjoy the words and the hidden meanings of poems.”
Over her 101 years, Audrey has written hundreds of poems, and one of her personal favourites is:
Weeping willow by the stream
That bubbles as it goes
Why are you weeping, why are you weeping
By water that quieting flows
Weeping willow by the pool
I the little wood
Why are you weeping, why are you weeping
Are you not misunderstood
Weeping willow, on the banks of River Wey
Why are you weeping, why are you weeping
The world’s not always grey
Weeping willow fresh and green
In my garden fair
Why are weeping, weeping to tell
Me spring is here.
Millfield Nursing Home in Bolsover is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.
It offers residential care, nursing care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.
For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.