101-year-old poetry-loving Derbyshire great-grandmother celebrated on World Poetry Day

In celebration of World Poetry Day on Friday March 21, Millfield Nursing Home in Bolsover is honouring one of its very own wordsmiths – a 101-year-old proud great-grandmother.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audrey Smith is the home's designated poet, who loves writing letters, poems and prayers for her friends, family and even the care team at the home.

She has been writing poetry since she was young and keeps her mind sharp by doing crosswords. Audrey also maintains her strong faith by attending church services and receiving visits from the local vicar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also enjoys daily visits from her loved ones. Audrey is a very proud mother to four children, four grandchildrenand two great-grandchildren.

Audrey is a hugely popular resident at Millfield Nursing Home.

Audrey added that the best thing about writing poetry is that it makes both herself and others happy. She often gifts her poems to family, friends and colleagues who take care of her.

She said: “I like writing poetry because I enjoy the words and the hidden meanings of poems.”

Over her 101 years, Audrey has written hundreds of poems, and one of her personal favourites is:

Weeping willow by the stream

Poet Audrey Smith at Millfield Nursing Home.

That bubbles as it goes

Why are you weeping, why are you weeping

By water that quieting flows

Weeping willow by the pool

I the little wood

Why are you weeping, why are you weeping

Are you not misunderstood

Weeping willow, on the banks of River Wey

Why are you weeping, why are you weeping

The world’s not always grey

Weeping willow fresh and green

In my garden fair

Why are weeping, weeping to tell

Me spring is here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millfield Nursing Home in Bolsover is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

It offers residential care, nursing care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.