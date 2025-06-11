These 18 incredible hotels have scooped Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – ranking them among the best places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:11 BST
These hotels are some of the best places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer – with each having won a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.

Tripadvisor's Traveller’s Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews – with winners among the top 10% of listings across the globe on Tripadvisor.

If you’re searching for great places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, then look no further – as a number of hotels across the county have claimed these prestigious awards.

A list of Traveller’s Choice Awards winners can be found below, and the hotels are not listed in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the summer months?

1. Best places to stay across Derbyshire this summer

These hotels are perfect for anyone planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District. Photo: Casa Hotels Group

The Crescent has a 4.4/5 rating based on 713 Tripadvisor reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “beautiful hotel in a lovely setting.”

2. Ensana Buxton Crescent, Buxton

The Crescent has a 4.4/5 rating based on 713 Tripadvisor reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “beautiful hotel in a lovely setting.” Photo: Jason Chadwick

Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 2,313 Tripadvisor reviews - winning praise for their “great food” and “very welcoming staff.”

3. Casa Hotel, Chesterfield

Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 2,313 Tripadvisor reviews - winning praise for their “great food” and “very welcoming staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Dovecote has a 4.9/5 rating based on 1,062 Tripadvisor reviews - earning praise for its “excellent ambiance and lovely food.”

4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

The Dovecote has a 4.9/5 rating based on 1,062 Tripadvisor reviews - earning praise for its “excellent ambiance and lovely food.” Photo: Brian Eyre

