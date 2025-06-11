Tripadvisor's Traveller’s Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews – with winners among the top 10% of listings across the globe on Tripadvisor.

If you’re searching for great places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, then look no further – as a number of hotels across the county have claimed these prestigious awards.

A list of Traveller’s Choice Awards winners can be found below, and the hotels are not listed in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the summer months?

1 . Best places to stay across Derbyshire this summer These hotels are perfect for anyone planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District.

2 . Ensana Buxton Crescent, Buxton The Crescent has a 4.4/5 rating based on 713 Tripadvisor reviews - with one visitor describing it as a "beautiful hotel in a lovely setting."

3 . Casa Hotel, Chesterfield Chesterfield's Casa Hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 2,313 Tripadvisor reviews - winning praise for their "great food" and "very welcoming staff."