Tripadvisor's Traveller’s Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews – with winners among the top 10% of listings across the globe on Tripadvisor.
If you’re searching for great places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, then look no further – as a number of hotels across the county have claimed these prestigious awards.
A list of Traveller’s Choice Awards winners can be found below, and the hotels are not listed in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places over the summer months?
1. Best places to stay across Derbyshire this summer
These hotels are perfect for anyone planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District. Photo: Casa Hotels Group
2. Ensana Buxton Crescent, Buxton
The Crescent has a 4.4/5 rating based on 713 Tripadvisor reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “beautiful hotel in a lovely setting.” Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Casa Hotel, Chesterfield
Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 2,313 Tripadvisor reviews - winning praise for their “great food” and “very welcoming staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston
The Dovecote has a 4.9/5 rating based on 1,062 Tripadvisor reviews - earning praise for its “excellent ambiance and lovely food.” Photo: Brian Eyre
