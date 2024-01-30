“You get what you pay for”: Q&A with 38 year-old Chesterfield clothes shop

1 . What inspired Zebra Menswear?

“The shop was opened in March 1986. The inspiration, I was already working as a manager of another menswear store in the town, and I decided that I wanted to start up my own store. In the early 1980s there was a bit of a sea change in menswear, and I drew inspiration from certain Sheffield shops that were promoting more Italian-based clothing at a higher price point. I think in the early eighties there was a bit of a glam fashion statement coming out, from the pop bands of the day, the Sheffield scene. All of a sudden there was a bit of an awakening… The whole eighties was like an aspirational decade, and we were all going for it. People were dressing up. They were wearing suits to go round town on a Friday and Saturday night. That was the scene at the time. Men wore trousers, shirts and ties. A different vibe to what it is now. And you’ll find, if you look around, there’s a lot of menswear independent businesses that were established in the 1980s.” Photo: Stuart Smith outside his shop