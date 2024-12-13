Yappl Partners with MoneySuperMarket to Power Business Mobile Phone Comparison

Yappl, a leading provider of bespoke connectivity solutions for businesses, is proud to announce its new partnership with price comparison website MoneySuperMarket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This collaboration powers MoneySuperMarket’s new business mobile phone service, enabling businesses to compare connected pay monthly business mobile phones, SIMs, and tablets from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google.

Every solution is tailored to the customer’s specific needs, including the number of devices, data allowances and preferred network providers.

Transforming Business Connectivity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yappl and MoneySuperMarket are helping businesses save time, reduce costs, and get better connected.

James Sisson, Head of Marketing at Yappl, said: “Our goal is to make business connectivity simple and stress-free. By partnering with MoneySuperMarket, we’re able to reach even more businesses, providing them with bespoke solutions that are flexible, affordable, and supported by dedicated account managers every step of the way.”

Elena Glynn, Head of Commercial at MoneySuperMarket, said: “We’re proud to collaborate with Yappl so businesses can compare mobile phone and tablet services and find the right solution for their communication needs quickly and easily.”

Dedicated Service for Businesses

Yappl is known for its commitment to customer care, providing every business with a dedicated account manager and round-the-clock support where required. This collaboration cements Yappl and MoneySuperMarket’s partnership to help businesses stay connected.

Start Comparing Today

Businesses can now compare and secure the perfect connectivity solution within minutes by visiting https://moneysupermarket.yappl.com/.

About Yappl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yappl connects businesses better. Offering a full suite of connectivity and communications solutions - including broadband, IT services, mobile phones, and telephony - Yappl tailors its services to businesses of all sizes and industries, ensuring affordability, dependability, and flexibility.

About MoneySuperMarket

MoneySuperMarket is a leading UK price comparison website. It provides tools and services to help people manage, save and grow their money by enabling them to compare and switch on products across Insurance, Money and Home Services, as well as monitor their credit score and manage their bills. MoneySuperMarket is part of MONY Group, an established member of the FTSE 250 index, with 11.1 million active users.

MONY Group plc is an appointed representative of Moneysupermarket.com Financial Group Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA FRN 303190) for the insurance, mortgage and consumer credit products it offers. For energy products, MoneySuperMarket is accredited under the Ofgem Confidence Code.