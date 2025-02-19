Yappl joins forces with PTR Triumph Factory Racing in high-speed partnership

PTR Triumph Factory Racing bike with Yappl sponsorship on tail

Leading B2B connectivity provider Yappl announces official sponsorship of PTR Triumph Factory Racing for the 2025 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yappl, a provider of cutting-edge business connectivity solutions, is thrilled to announce a high-octane partnership with PTR Triumph Factory Racing for the 2025 season.

This collaboration sees Yappl’s branding featured prominently on PTR Triumph Factory Racing‘s race bike tails, team transporter, and pit walling system, along with joint social media campaigns and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership is set to drive brand awareness, support grassroots motorsport, and engage Yappl’s audience by drawing a compelling parallel between the speed, reliability, and performance demanded on the track and in business connectivity.

PTR Triumph Factory Racing riders Oli Bayliss (left) and Tom Booth-Amos (right)

“Just like motorsport, business success depends on speed, reliability, and performance – and that’s exactly what we deliver at Yappl,” said James Bannister, Managing Director of Yappl.

“PTR Triumph Factory Racing’s dedication to success and passion for speed resonates with our own ethos, making this a perfect partnership. We’re excited to bring our customers closer to the action with exclusive content and behind-the-scenes access.”

PTR Triumph Factory Racing Team Manager, Simon Buckmaster, added, “I am pleased to announce PTR Triumph Factory Racing Team’s exciting new partnership with Yappl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yappl specialise in high-speed, performance communications and that’s a great synergy with our race team. We look forward to introducing a new audience to the exhilarating world of motorcycle racing with a long and fruitful relationship with Yappl.”

The one-season partnership, with a view to extend, will see Yappl leveraging PTR Triumph Factory Racing’s brand, name, and imagery in marketing initiatives while delivering engaging content that highlights the synergy between high-performance racing and high-performance connectivity.

With previous motorsport sponsorship experience and a leadership team passionate about racing, Yappl sees this as a natural fit.

PTR Triumph Factory Racing’s audience includes motorsport enthusiasts, tech-savvy individuals, and business decision-makers who understand the importance of speed and reliability – qualities that align perfectly with Yappl’s mission to ‘connect businesses, better.’

The 2025 season promises to be an exhilarating one, and Yappl looks forward to being part of PTR Triumph Factory Racing journey on and off the track.