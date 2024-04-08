X-Press celebrates 25 years in business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supporting conveyancing professionals across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, the firm has enjoyed a busy start to its 25th year, providing expert searches and services to facilitate local property transactions.

Ben Wheeler, owner of X-Press Legal Services Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire commented: “We are delighted to be celebrating 25 years of X-Press Legal Services. Our office has been working within Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire for over four years and we are proud to have brought X-Press to the region, so much so, we are planning to celebrate by giving back to chosen local charities over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The permanence of the X-Press brand is testament to the firm’s commitment to building long standing relationships with clients. Its independent local team is committed to exceeding client expectations, becoming a trusted and invaluable property partner.

Ben Wheeler of X-Press Legal Services Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

“The conveyancing process has advanced hugely over recent years and we have supported many local firms through complex changes such as digitalisation,” added Ben. “A typical property transaction now involves several financial and identity checks for each party and we are consistently delivering the best conveyancing products and software to protect our clients and their customers.

“We’ve had an incredibly busy start to 2024, supporting our growing client base. We expect the volume of property transactions to increase further over the coming weeks as we head into Spring and more buyers and sellers come to market. With competitive mortgage deals making a return, it’s looking likely that 2024 will be a very positive year for Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire and, of course, our hardworking local conveyancers.”

X-Press Legal Services continues to set the benchmark for quality, reliability, and expertise. Ben’s team provides a wraparound service including residential & commercial searches, pre & post completion services, cyber security, and compliance products.