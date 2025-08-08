World's leading hybrid workspace operator lands Derby HQ

The new Regus office at 3 Centro Place on Pride Park

Leading commercial property agency Innes England has signed an agreement with the world’s leading operator of flexible workspaces, International Workplace Group (IWG), to operate its Regus brand at 3 Centro Place on Pride Park, one of Derby’s most prominent business locations.

The three-storey office building totals more than 13,000 sq ft and occupies a high-profile position at the junction of Pride Parkway and Derwent Parade. The deal was completed on behalf of landlord clients. The building will be overseen by Celvista, trading as Regus under its partnership agreement with IWG plc.

The letting forms part of IWG’s continued growth as demand for flexible workspace rises across the Midlands. The Derby site is set to operate under the group’s globally leading workspace brand, Regus, and will offer a high-spec, flexible working environment with excellent transport links and on-site parking.

Nick Hosking, director at Innes England, said: “Pride Park remains one of the region’s strongest performing business parks and this letting reflects the continued demand for well-located, high-quality workspace. We had strong competitive interest in the building, and we are pleased to bring IWG’s offering to Derby as part of its national expansion plans.”

Manny Singh, managing director of Celvista, the IWG plc franchise partner leading the new site, added: “We’re proud to launch Regus in Pride Park and to provide serviced, flexible workspaces to this sought-after business hub. Our development will provide accessible and modern private offices, meeting rooms as well as co-working spaces to an area once only accessible to more established businesses. Our goal is to provide an environment for all companies to thrive - from startups, growing organisations and multi-national businesses.

“This is a prime location that offers the connectivity and quality that modern businesses are looking for. With demand continuing to rise for hybrid work solutions, we’re confident this space will become a valuable asset to Derby’s business community.”

Paul Hinchliffe, partner and solicitor at Nelsons, said: “Nelsons and Innes have acted for our landlord client for decades, and it has been a pleasure working with Nick to complete the legals and re-let the property so soon after the previous tenant vacated. I am grateful to Bev Merrill at BHW Solicitors for her common sense and pragmatic approach to acting for the tenant in this transaction, and I’m looking forward to seeing how IWG refit the property to become a co-working space.”

