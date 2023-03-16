Located one mile from Junction 29A of the M1, Horizon 29 is a new landmark distribution development which, once completed, will span 1,150,256 sq. ft and have a total of eight warehouses, delivered over three phases.

McLaren Construction (Midlands & North) started work on Phase 1B in November and will be delivering design and construction work on two new speculative builds (Units 4 and 5), with extensive ground remediation works to stabilise the former coal site, which will complete this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works delivered to date for Unit 4 of Phase 1B include earthworks and VSC piling, concrete foundations and steel framing alongside lift shaft and stair installations. The installation of nets for roofing works and office elevation cladding are due to complete this month.

How the centre will look once completed

Earthworks are also complete for Unit 5 and concrete foundations have commenced alongside the construction of steel framing. CMC piling is also due to be finished this month.

The contractor is also in the process of constructing two single storey distribution warehouses for P1A (Units 1 and 2), which are due for completion in April, and all units at Horizon 29 will be constructed to a BREEAM Rating of ‘Excellent’ with an EPC ‘A’ Rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainable features of the industrial and development hub include solar PVs, air source heat pumps, enhanced cladding, responsibly-sourced sustainable materials, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points.

All external works are being undertaken by McLaren Construction (Midlands & North) including general hardstanding, car-parking, electric vehicle charging points, landscaping, mains services and drainage.

Once complete the development will span 1,150,256 sq. ft and have a total of eight warehouses, delivered over three phases.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: “We are delighted that works are progressing well at Horizon 29 P1B and we’re on track for completion this summer. In a prime location in the Midlands, Horizon 29 will be a premier distribution centre for the region, and an ideal hub for quality tenants looking for direct and easy access to the M1 north and south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad