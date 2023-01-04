Last year's event was seen by 100,000 people.

The Big Assembly is an award-winning, annual broadcast that provides apprenticeship advice to schools, parents, students, and employers. Last year’s broadcast was watched live and on demand by 100,000 people.

This year, The Big Assembly will be broadcast live at the National Stone Centre, at Wirksworth

Alex Glasner, MD, Workpays, said: “The aim of the Big Assembly is simple: inspire the next generation of apprentices. For many school leavers, the broadcast is a starting point to discover what their next steps are after graduation – whether it be employment or further education. The Big Assembly is the jewel in the crown of National Apprenticeship Week.

“With more and more people tuning in each year, we are excited to partner with the stunning National Stone Centre in Derbyshire, which supports many different types of apprenticeships.

Sarah Fry, Head of Membership and Marketing, Institute of Quarrying said: “The National Stone Centre is the home of the Institute of Quarrying. We are delighted to be hosting the Big Assembly.”

The 2023 Big Assembly is being broadcast live from the National Stone Centre near Matlock, Derbyshire, on the 7th February at 11:10 am.

This year’s live event will include careers advice from companies big and small and from people who work in lots of different sectors, including media, construction, cars, finance, and our panel has some well-known names.