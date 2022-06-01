Workers at Matlock Post Office set to strike over pay this weekend

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) all over the country will walk out on Saturday, June 4, including seven staff at Matlock Crown Post Office, on Bank Road.

The CWU argues workers are still owed last year’s pay increase, when many went above and beyond to keep the network running during the pandemic. Accounts for Post Office Limited show profits of £35million for 2020-21.

Workers have been offered a two per cent rise for 2022-23 alongside a £250 one-off lump sum, but with inflation surging the effect is still a real-terms cut.

Matlock Post Office could see a picket line on Saturday.

CWU spokesman Tim Pavelin said: “Across the country, operations will grind to a halt at Crown Post Offices. This is a reflection of how workers feel over a pay freeze going back to April 2021.

“Post Office can well afford to provide our members with a reasonable pay increase if they were inclined to do so. This is not an issue of affordability – it is a power play where Post Office think they can get away with it.”

The union maintains that it is committed to talks with Post Office Limited, but there has been no breakthrough since a first day of strike action, on May 3, which shut 114 branches and involved 2,000 people including counter staff, clerical workers, and those in administration and call centres.

The strike received overwhelming support from CWU members, with 97.3 per cent voting in support of the action on a turnout of more 70 per cent.

A picket line is expected in Matlock, and the union believes its members will be well supported by the local residents.

Tim said: “We thank the public, who have given us a massive amount of sympathy and solidarity, and we urge Post Office to wise up and get back around the table and resolve this dispute. This is a debt of honour and the CEO should listen to the voice of the workers.”