Work to start on £3million Staveley Waterside development after funding approved

Members of Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet today (January 13) approved the budget for phase one of the regeneration project.

This will see the construction of an access road, installations of utilities and construction of a 12,000ft² waterside building, as part of the business and residential development of Staveley’s canal basin.

MORE DEVELOPMENT NEWS: 2022 - The year of development for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of how the Staveley Waterside development might look

A report stated: “The funding package to meet the costs of the £3,064,000 project will be largely met from the Towns Fund contributing £2,664,000.

“The remaining sum will be met by the council contributing in-kind land valued at £250,000, plus £150,000 previously allocated in the approved Land Reclamation Capital Budget.”

Subject to the funding from Staveley Town Deal Board, cabinet members also approved the placing of orders to commence the detailed design stage of the development.

Tenders will now be invited for the design and build phase of the project shortly.