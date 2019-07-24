Work to build almost 200 new homes at Chesterfield Waterside gets underway

Work to build nearly 200 new homes on the Chesterfield Waterside site has begun

Avant Homes will construct 173 two, three and four-bedroom homes at the £340million development off Brimington Road.

An artist impression of new homes at Chesterfield Waterside.

The first homes are expected to be ready for occupation in June next year.

Named Waterside Quarter, Avant Homes' £36m development will form part of The Park area of the scheme and will be the company's largest site in the Chesterfield area to date.

Stuart Rowlands, managing director of Avant Homes Central, said: "The Chesterfield Waterside scheme is a hugely important regeneration project for the town, and we are thrilled to be a key part of it.

"Our design-led collection of homes will give customers more choice, more flexibility and the opportunity to live in an aspirational home at an attainable price.

"We now look forward to delivering what will be a highly desirable place to live for buyers in Chesterfield."

Chesterfield Waterside - which is one of the UK's largest regeneration projects and is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs - will eventually feature five neighbourhoods including housing, shops, offices, a hotel, a multi-storey car park and a new canal basin.

The long-awaited development is being led by Chesterfield-based Bolsterstone Group PLC and backed by the Arnold Laver Group and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Housebuilding has started at the Chesterfield Waterside site. Picture posted on the @chesterfielduk Twitter account.

Peter Swallow, managing director of the Bolsterstone Group PLC, said: "Avant's stylish and contemporary homes will now bring forward an exciting new phase in Waterside, one that I know is very much anticipated in Chesterfield and will go towards meeting the demand for additional high-quality housing in the local market."

For more information about Waterside Quarter, call 01246 889785 or visit www.avanthomes.co.uk/waterside-quarter