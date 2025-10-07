Work starts on new industrial site in Staveley

Work has started to build a new industrial site in Staveley aimed at attracting new businesses and create more jobs.

Hartington Commerce Park is a 20-hectare site that has outline planning permission for industrial and warehouse development and work has started with a new access road which will connect the site with Hall Lane. The project is led and owned by Tawnywood Ltd.

Development of the site is primarily funded by the private sector but funding from the Staveley Town Deal is being used for enabling works on the site, including the creation of the new access point and connecting the site with utilities.

Once complete, Hartington Commerce Park will form part of the Staveley, Chesterfield East Midlands Investment Zone which will support the growth of the advanced manufacturing and clean technology sectors.

The initial works have seen the new entrance to the site cleared in preparation for an access road and utility connections which will help encourage further development of the site.

The Staveley, Chesterfield East Midlands Investment Zone is part of an initiative funded by the Government and led by East Midlands Combined County Authority. It aims to drive economic growth and create thousands of jobs across the region.

The next phases of development at Hartington Commerce Park will see the access road completed. Buildings will then be developed as businesses confirm they want space on the site.