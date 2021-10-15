The Rising Sun, an eighteenth century coaching inn on Hope Road near Hope, will be demolished and replaced by a three storey, 60 bed hotel.

Operated by the ’Bike & Boot’ company, it will be aimed at ‘bikers, walkers and their canine companions’ and is set to open in the summer of 2022.

The pub, which was visited by pop megastars Taylor Swift and Harry Styles in the run-up to Christmas 2012,has been empty since March 2017 and has been extensively vandalised.

The Rising Sun closed in March 2017. Image: Google.

Planning permission was granted in January last year, following several design changes at the request of the Peak District National Park Authority’s planning committee.

Now builders Harris CM say they have started on a £5m design and build contract for GiGi Developments.

Chris Green, of GiGi Developments, said: “Our team has worked hard to devise a scheme which is appropriate to its surroundings, but which will deliver much needed new hotel rooms in the Peak District, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

“With staying visitors spending an average five times more than day visitors, clearly encouraging overnight stays is crucial to the future of the Peak District.

“Importantly, new modern facilities like this also enhance accessibility to the Peak District by offering accommodation for all ages and interests, including older people and those with disabilities or mobility issues.”

It will be fledgling leisure operation Bike & Boot’s second site following the success of its Scarborough launch.