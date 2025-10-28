Work begins in Derbyshire building 10 new trains for London's Elizabeth line

Work has begun in a Derbyshire factory building the first of 10 new trains for London's Elizabeth line to help deal with its staggering number of journeys - which average out at 800,000 a DAY.

Transport for London (TfL) said that the service - affectionately known as the 'Lizzy line' - will receive the trains to help support its growth and popularity.

Since opening in 2022, the line has quickly become the single busiest service in Britain - with an average of 800,000 trips made daily.

TfL said the new trains - which were ordered with UK Government funding - will also allow increased capacity on the existing line, further driving the economy by boosting connections and serving HS2’s new Old Oak Common station in the future.

The Aventra Class 345 trains are being built by Alstom at their factory in Derby, supporting jobs in a city which has been a railway hub since 1839.

Since the Elizabeth line opened an additional 71,000 trips are estimated to have been made across London’s entire transport network each weekday

Customers have also benefitted from an 11 per cent drop in step-free journey times, based on average public transport journeys, TfL said.

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “The start of production of 10 new trains in Derby is testament to the popularity and success of the Elizabeth line and shows how it is driving growth well beyond London, boosting employment and powering industry across the UK.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Thanks to over £220m in Government funding, TfL’s order for new Elizabeth line trains is a shining example of how public investment in our railways delivers for communities across the country, supporting more than 1000 skilled jobs in Derby and ensuring London’s transport network keeps pace with growing demand."

Rob Whyte, Managing Director UK and Ireland at Alstom, said: "Our historic Derby Litchurch Lane Works are crucial to the country's economic growth, being the only UK factory where you can design, engineer, build and test a train from scratch for both domestic and export markets.

"Therefore, not only will these new Aventra trains enable Transport for London to continue successfully operating the Elizabeth line as passenger demand grows, they continue to support high-value manufacturing and supply chain jobs in the East Midlands and across the UK."