Woodall Homes strengthens team with two new appointments

Joining as part of the company’s strategic growth plan, Louisa James takes on the role of financial controller, with Katie Holmes stepping into the position of finance assistant.

Louisa and Katie both bring a fresh perspective to the business, with their proven track records in the financial sector and their strong skill sets adding to the experience of the current team.

Helen Day, HR manager at Woodall Homes, expressed enthusiasm for the new additions. She said: “We are delighted to have welcomed Louisa and Katie to the Woodall Homes team. Their expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our finance department and contribute to our continued success and future growth plans.”

Louisa James, Financial Controller

With six active developments and two upcoming developments across Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, the Woodall Homes team are continually working to fulfil their commitment to providing first-class homes and building communities that buyers can be proud of.