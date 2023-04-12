News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
7 minutes ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
1 hour ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

'Wonderful' donation from local business helping Chesterfield foodbank match soaring demand

A leading Derbyshire tech company has teamed up with Chesterfield foodbank to help support the community.

By Oliver McManus
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

AMETEK Land donated a host of cupboard goods – including pasta, cereal, and biscuits – to Chesterfield Foodbank.

The foodbank, operated by the Trussell Trust, provides emergency food and support to people facing crisis – including those affected by poverty, job loss, and other difficulty situations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Like foodbanks cross the country, they rely on donations from business and individuals to help meet an ever-growing demand for its services.

Staff at AMETEK Land packed donations to Chesterfield FoodbankStaff at AMETEK Land packed donations to Chesterfield Foodbank
Staff at AMETEK Land packed donations to Chesterfield Foodbank
Most Popular

AMETEK Land, based in Dronfield, recently made the generous donation to the charity with an aim to help raise awareness of support available to those stuggling during the cost of living crisis.

Josh Bagnall, marketing communications executive at the company, said: “We’re proud to support the Chesterfield Foodbank and help make a positive impact in our community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We know that many families are struggling to make ends meet and we hope that our donation will help provide some relief during these difficult times.”

Jacqueline DeVeaux, communications, engagement and funding manager of Chesterfield Foodbank, added: “AMETEK Land’s donation is a wonderful example of the kind of community support that makes all the difference to people in crisis.”

Figures released last year showed that the number of people accessing foodbanks in Chesterfield had skyrocketed by almost 250%. The Trussell Trust said, between April and September of last year, 4,464 parcels ere distributed to people in Chesterfield – a rise of 248% compared to five years previously.

Smaller increases were experienced elsewhere during the same period with increases of 117% increase in Erewash, 48% in Bolsover, and 31% in north east Derbyshire.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireTrussell TrustErewash