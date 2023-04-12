AMETEK Land donated a host of cupboard goods – including pasta, cereal, and biscuits – to Chesterfield Foodbank.

The foodbank, operated by the Trussell Trust, provides emergency food and support to people facing crisis – including those affected by poverty, job loss, and other difficulty situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like foodbanks cross the country, they rely on donations from business and individuals to help meet an ever-growing demand for its services.

Staff at AMETEK Land packed donations to Chesterfield Foodbank

AMETEK Land, based in Dronfield, recently made the generous donation to the charity with an aim to help raise awareness of support available to those stuggling during the cost of living crisis.

Josh Bagnall, marketing communications executive at the company, said: “We’re proud to support the Chesterfield Foodbank and help make a positive impact in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that many families are struggling to make ends meet and we hope that our donation will help provide some relief during these difficult times.”

Jacqueline DeVeaux, communications, engagement and funding manager of Chesterfield Foodbank, added: “AMETEK Land’s donation is a wonderful example of the kind of community support that makes all the difference to people in crisis.”

Figures released last year showed that the number of people accessing foodbanks in Chesterfield had skyrocketed by almost 250%. The Trussell Trust said, between April and September of last year, 4,464 parcels ere distributed to people in Chesterfield – a rise of 248% compared to five years previously.