Women in Workwear: Meeting the growing demand for Fit and Function

Historically, women have often faced the challenge of ill-fitting, unisex workwear. But as more women enter industries such as construction and manufacturing, demand for workwear tailored specifically for women has surged.

Female workers need clothing that provides the same level of performance, protection, and comfort that male workers have long relied on.

David Snelling, managing director of Fristads (UK and Ireland), a leading sustainable workwear brand, shared insights on how industries can better serve the evolving workforce.

“As more women enter sectors such as construction, logistics, and manufacturing, the demand for workwear designed specifically for them has become a necessity,” Snelling said.

“Workwear has often been designed with men in mind, but as the number of women entering traditionally male-dominated industries such as construction, logistics and manufacturing, it’s crucial to ensure garments meet their specific needs.”

As a result, the demand for workwear specifically designed for female professionals has significantly grown.

Recent statistics highlight this trend:

Construction: According to the ONS, women now constitute approximately 15% of the construction workforce in the UK. This is up from 11% in 2015.

Manufacturing: Despite women making up about half of the UK's workforce, they represent only 26.1% of the manufacturing workforce. This has increased from 15% in 2015.

More women are entering industries that require workwear

These figures underscore the increasing participation of women in sectors that require specialised workwear. However, challenges remain, especially in manual and on-site roles, where only 1% of the construction workforce is female.

The growing number of women in these industries has highlighted the need for workwear that combines functionality, durability, and comfort. Properly fitting workwear is crucial for safety and efficiency, especially in physically demanding environments.

“The fit of workwear is just as important as its durability and function. When workwear is designed to fit properly, it enables women to perform their tasks comfortably and safely. This is not an afterthought — it’s an essential part of product development,” said Snelling.

The evolution of workwear for women goes beyond clothing: it's an important step towards greater gender equality in the workplace. As more women join traditionally male-dominated fields, the industry must continue to adapt to their needs by offering garments that empower them to do their best work.

Snelling added: “Workwear is a critical part of the workplace experience. By ensuring women have the right gear, we create a more inclusive environment that allows everyone to perform at their best. It’s about offering equal opportunities for success, regardless of gender.”